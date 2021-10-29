West Bengal School Reopening News: The West Bengal government is all set to reopen schools for classes 9-12 from November 16. And in this regard, the Education Department has prepared a detailed guideline and is waiting for the approval from the secretariat.Also Read - India To Procure 30 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses in November: Report

Earlier this week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that schools will open on November 16, after a gap of around 20 months, and directed the chief secretary to facilitate the process.

As per the draft guidelines, the schools will be reopened in a phase-wise manner and the COVID-19 protocol will be followed.

In the meantime, the state government has asked the authorities to start cleaning schools and making them functional by October 31.

As part of the guidelines, the students will be allowed to attend schools from November 16, all teaching and non-teaching staff to be physically present on campus from November 1.

Schools will function in a limited capacity. Students will be divided into groups and will be asked to attend physical classes on alternate days. No student will be forced to attend classes and parental consent is mandatory. Students will have to wear masks and follow social distancing. The total duration of tutorials for Classes 9 and 11 will be around 5 hours. For Classes 10 and 12 will be about 6 hours with a 15-minute tiffin break.

It must be noted that many states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka will reopen schools from November 1 for junior classes. Due to pandemic, the schools were shut since mid-March 2020 and classes were being held in online mode.