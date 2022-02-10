New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the decision on reopening schools for primary classes on alternate days will be taken into consideration if no other COVID variants hit the state.Also Read - Chandigarh Lifts Night Curfew, Allows Schools & Colleges To Open From Feb 14. Latest Guidelines Here

“If other COVID variants don’t hit West Bengal, then we can think of reopening schools for primary classes on alternate days,” Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Last week, West Bengal reopened schools for classes 8 to 12 from February 3 in view of improved COVID situation in the state. “COVID-19 situation in Bengal has improved. Schools will reopen on February 3 for classes 8 to 12. Colleges, universities, polytechnics, and ITIs will also restart offline classes on the same day. We are not reopening primary schools right now,” Mamata Banerjee had earlier said.

The state government had earlier said that the hostels are allowed to reopen but the concerned schools will have to take the decision of whether or not to reopen hostels. Issuing guidelines, the West Bengal board said that the no authority can force students to stay in hostel rooms.

All students, staff, and teachers have been asked to adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols including maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and using sanitiser. Students attending on-campus classes will have to reach half an hour before the classes commence, according to the guidelines issued.