Kolkata: At a time when many states have commenced reopening of school, West Bengal is yet to take a decision on the same. However, Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government has maintained that schools will remain shut till December first week.

"Schools will remain closed till the first week of December and the government will see after that," The Telegraph online quoted Mamata as saying at an administrative review meeting at Nabanna.

Thereafter, a detailed guidelines will be issued on the reopening of schools in Bengal. According to the report, classes will first resume for senior classes from 9th till 12th.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier said her administration will think about reopening educational institutions after Kali Puja on November 15 “depending on the COVID-19 situation at that time”.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry in its latest directives made no new changes to the existing Unlock 5 guidelines and said they would continue to be implemented in November. A strict lockdown will, however, be observed in containment areas. On reopening of schools and other educational institutions, states and UTs have been given an upper hand to decide whether to resume classes or not.

Online learning has been encouraged so avoid the spread of virus. Students have the option of not going to school and continue distance learning.