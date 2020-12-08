New Delhi: Keeping the coronavirus situation in mind and its subsequent lockdown, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Tuesday decided to promote students of class 6 to 9 to the next class without any annual examination in schools affiliated to the WBBSE in the 2020 academic year. Also Read - WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Mains Syllabus 2020, Check Details Here

Writing a letter to headmasters of the state-run and state-aided schools on December 7, the WBBSE said for the 2020 academic session, students from class 6 to 9 will be promoted to the next class automatically without any annual exams till the pandemic situation prevailed.

"However whenever the school opens and classes begin regularly, the teachers will have to first revise the old syllabus completely in the interest of students, before taking up any new chapter,"the board stated.

Referring to the government’s decision about not holding the selection test for Madhyamik (class 10) candidates next year, the board asked the schools to ensure it is implemented. However, for the sake of preparedness by the students, the schools can hold mock tests if deemed necessary.

However, there is no word or advisory on the part of state government about the possible date of reopening of schools.

Earlier, State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had said the government will take a call on the issue after the COVID-19 situation improved.

Chatterjee had further said that as recommended by the syllabus committee, 30 per cent of Madhyamik (Class 10) and Uchha Madhyamik (Class 12) curriculum will be curtailed as the pandemic forced the closure of campuses since the third week of March.

(With inputs from PTI)