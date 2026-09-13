West Bengal TET 2026: Primary teachers appointed before RTE Act must qualify by 2028

The decision comes after the Supreme Court’s September 1, 2025 ruling in State of Uttar Pradesh vs Anjuman Ishaat-E-Taleem Trust & Ors., directing in-service teachers appointed before the RTE Act was implemented to obtain TET qualification, subject to specified conditions.

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The Supreme Court later modified the timeline through its May 29 review order. Representational Image

The West Bengal School Education Department has asked authorities to make arrangements for conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for serving primary teachers. The decision follows a Supreme Court directive requiring certain teachers appointed before the implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, to qualify for the TET.

The department, in a notification, asked the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to provide details of the preparations for conducting the examination.

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The move comes after the Supreme Court’s September 1, 2025 judgment in State of Uttar Pradesh vs Anjuman Ishaat-E-Taleem Trust & Ors., which directed in-service teachers appointed before the RTE Act came into effect to qualify the TET, subject to specified conditions.

The Supreme Court later modified the timeline through its May 29, 2026 review order, extending the period for obtaining the qualification from two years to three years. Accordingly, eligible teachers in West Bengal will have to qualify TET by August 31, 2028.

The Supreme Court has also directed states and competent authorities to conduct TET periodically, preferably twice a year, with an interval of around six months between examinations. This is intended to provide eligible in-service teachers with sufficient opportunities to meet the qualification requirement.

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According to state education department sources, around 90,000 teachers teaching Classes 1 to 8 may be required to appear for the examination. However, teachers with five years or less of service remaining have been exempted from the TET qualification requirement under the court’s directions. The state notification also noted that the Supreme Court has ruled that no further extension of the deadline will be granted.