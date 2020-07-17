WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020: The West Bengal board will declare the Uccha Madhyamik (class 12) Result 2020 for for all three streams–Science, Arts and Commerce streams–at 3 PM Friday i.e. today. Students may want to keep a tab on these websites– -wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in–for any updates on the result. Also Read - WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020 Today: Result Time & Steps to Check Scores Here | All You Need to Know

Here are the details regarding the timings of the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020 and various ways to check scores:

Time:

3: 30 PM Friday (today)

How to check via official websites:

Step 1: First students need to visit the wbchse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Then, they need to click on the link stating the WBCHSE Result 2020

Step 3: Then, they must enter their credentials

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The West Bengal Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: You can download the West Bengal Board 12th Result 2020 or take a print for reference.

How to check scores via Android App:

Step 1: First install the ‘WBCHSE Results 2020’ app from playstore

Step 2: Now, open the result login window

Step 3: Enter all the details asked such as roll number, registration number

Step 4: Fill the captcha code

Step 5: Enter submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Take a print-out of the same.

If the official website is down, students can check their scores from following websites:

1) exametc.com

2) results.shiksha

3) westbengal.shiksha

4) west-bengal.indiaresults.com

Students can send SMS to the following numbers in the format mentioned below to get their results.

SMS WB12 space<Roll number> to 54242

SMS WB12 space<Roll number> to 5676750

Mobile app – results.shiksha

Passing Citerion:

Students will need to obtain an overall 30 per cent, to be considered passed in WBBSE HS result 2020. For those who cannot obtain at least 30 per cent of marks will have to appear for a supplementary examination

This year, the exams were supposed to be conducted in March, but got postponed after Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in the country.