WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020: The West Bengal board will declare the Uccha Madhyamik (class 12) Result 2020 for for all three streams–Science, Arts and Commerce streams–at 3 PM Friday i.e. today. Students may want to keep a tab on these websites– -wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in–for any updates on the result.
Here are the details regarding the timings of the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020 and various ways to check scores:
Time:
3: 30 PM Friday (today)
How to check via official websites:
Step 1: First students need to visit the wbchse.org or wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Then, they need to click on the link stating the WBCHSE Result 2020
Step 3: Then, they must enter their credentials
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 5: The West Bengal Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: You can download the West Bengal Board 12th Result 2020 or take a print for reference.
How to check scores via Android App:
Step 1: First install the ‘WBCHSE Results 2020’ app from playstore
Step 2: Now, open the result login window
Step 3: Enter all the details asked such as roll number, registration number
Step 4: Fill the captcha code
Step 5: Enter submit
Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Take a print-out of the same.
If the official website is down, students can check their scores from following websites:
1) exametc.com
2) results.shiksha
3) westbengal.shiksha
4) west-bengal.indiaresults.com
Students can send SMS to the following numbers in the format mentioned below to get their results.
SMS WB12 space<Roll number> to 54242
SMS WB12 space<Roll number> to 5676750
Mobile app – results.shiksha
Passing Citerion:
Students will need to obtain an overall 30 per cent, to be considered passed in WBBSE HS result 2020. For those who cannot obtain at least 30 per cent of marks will have to appear for a supplementary examination
This year, the exams were supposed to be conducted in March, but got postponed after Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in the country.