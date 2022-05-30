WB Madhyamik Result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE will declare the WB Class 10th or Madhyamik Result 2022 on June 03, 2022, at 9: 00 AM. A detailed notification for the same has been released by the Board, today, at the official website of WBBSE, wbbse.wb.gov.in. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their Madhyamik scores from the official website wbbse.wb.gov.in. The WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik 2022 exams were held from March 7 till March 16, 2022. This year, more than 11 lakh students have registered for WB Board Madhyamik exams 2022.Also Read - NIT Jamshedpur Recruitment 2022: Apply For 67 Assistant Professor Posts at nitjsr.ac.in

WB Madhyamik Result 2022: Official Websites to Check Your Score, Marksheet

WB Madhyamik Result 2022: Step by Step Guide to Check Scores

Go to the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

and wbresults.nic.in. On the Hompage look for, the “ West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022″ link.

link. Enter your login credentials.

Your West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

WB Madhyamik Result 2022: Step by Step Guide to Check Scores Through SMS

Send SMS as WB<SPACE> Roll number to 5676750. Candidates can also download the mobile app, “Madhyamik Results 2022″ from the play store. Also Read - UPSC, Banking, BSF Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week