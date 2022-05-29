WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will soon declare the WB Class 10 Madhyamik 2022 result. Once declared, candidates can download the result through the official website of the Board — wbresults.nic.in and — wbbse.wb.gov.in. It is to be noted that there has been no official confirmation on the West Bengal Class 10th result date and time. The WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik 2022 exams were conducted from March 7 till March 16, 2022. This year, over 11 lakh students have registered for WB Board Madhyamik exams 2022. Also Read - NIT Jamshedpur Recruitment 2022: Apply For 67 Assistant Professor Posts at nitjsr.ac.in

West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022: Websites to Check Result

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check/ download the results.

West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022: How to Download Result?