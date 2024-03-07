Home

West Bengal WBCHSE Introduces Semester System in Class 11, 12

(Representational image: IANS)

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Thursday released an important notice for the students, stating that the board has decided to introduce the Semester System at the Higer Secondary Level from the academic session 2024-25 for Class XI and subsequently from the academic session 2025-26 for class XII.

“On behalf of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, we are glad to announce that the School Education Department, Govt. of WB has given us the permission vide memo no. 340-SED-11099/312/2023 dated 06.03.2024 to introduce the Semester System at the Higher Secondary Level from the Academic Session 2024-25 for Class XI and subsequently from the Academic Session 2025-26 for Class XII. The detailed syllabus and semester wise implementation strategy will be uploaded soon,” reads the official notice.

