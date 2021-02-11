WBHRB Recruitment 2021: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has announced vacancies for the posts of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer (Specialist) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). Interested candidates are requested to visit the official website at wbhrb.in. A total of 8643 vacancies have been notified by the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB). While 6114 vacancies are for Staff Nurse Posts, 1313 vacancies are for Medical Officer Posts and 1207 for General Duty Medical Officer Posts. Check complete details below: Also Read - Men, Dressed as Women, Try to Rob Vehicles on Highway, Arrested

Staff Nurse Post

Application Date: Only online registration & submission of Application will be allowed on the website (www.wbhrb.in) between 17.03.2021 to 26.03.2021 (Before 8 PM)

Scale of Pay: Basic Pay – Rs.29,800/-(with higher initial) at entry point in Pay Matrix Level-9 of WBS(ROPA) Rules, 2019. Other allowances are admissible as per existing Government Rules.

Qualification:

(a) General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course passed from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing recognized by both Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council.

(b) Registration Certificate from West Bengal Nursing Council.

(c) Knowledge of Bengali/Nepali- Spoken and written.

Age: Not less than 18 years and not more than 39 years on 01.01.2021. The upper age limit may be relaxed for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, & other Backward Classes as per Government Rules or Orders issued from time to time.

Fee: Candidates must submit the online application fee amounting to Rs. 160/- (Rupees one hundred & sixty) only through Banks participating in the GRPS (Govt. Receipt Portal System), Govt. of West Bengal at Govt. Receipt Head of Account ‘0051-00-104-002-16’.

Medical Officer Post

Application Date: Only online registration & submission of Application will be allowed on the website (www.wbhrb.in) between 12.02.2021 to 20.02.2021 (Before 8 PM).

Scale of Pay: As per WBS(ROPA) Rules,2019 in Pay Matrix Level-16 read with F.D. Memo No. 5562-F(P) dated 25.09.2019, in the corresponding Pay Band (PB-4A of Rs. 15,600-42,000/- plus Grade Pay of Rs. 5,400/- as per WBS(ROPA) Rules,2009 read with F.D. Memo No. 961-F(P). dated 07.02.2011. NPP and other allowances are admissible as per Govt. Rules.

Qualification: MBBS degree included in the First Schedule OR Second Schedule OR Part II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) with a recognized and requisite Post Graduate Qualification in the respective Speciality and Medical Council Registration as Medical Practitioners in the Medical Council of India, OR any State Medical Council provided that the Candidate, if

appointed, must register his/her name in the West Bengal Medical Council within 6 months of joining the West Bengal Health Service.

Age: Not more than 40 Years as on 1st. January, 2021, relaxable for 2(two) years for otherwise well qualified and experienced candidates.

Fee: Candidates must submit the online application fee amounting to Rs. 210/- (Rupees two hundred ten)

only through Banks participating in the GRPS (Govt. Receipt Portal System), Govt. of West Bengal at Govt.

Receipt Head of Account ‘0051-00-104-002-16’.

General Duty Medical Officer Post

Application Date: Only online registration & submission of Application will be allowed on the website (www.wbhrb.in) between 12.02.2021 to 20.02.2021 (Before 8 PM).

Scale of Pay: As per WBS(ROPA) Rules,2019 in Pay Matrix Level-16 read with F.D. Memo No. 5562-F(P). dated 25.09.2019, in the corresponding Pay Band (PB-4A of Rs. 15,600-42,000/- plus Grade Pay of Rs.5,400/- as per WBS(ROPA) Rules,2009 read with F.D. Memo No. 961-F(P). dated 07.02.2011. NPP and other allowances are admissible as per Govt. Rules.

Qualification: MBBS Degree included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956 ) and Medical Council Registration as Medical Practitioner in the Medical Council of India or any other State Medical Council provided that the candidates, if selected and appointed, must register their names in the West Bengal Medical Council within six months of joining the West Bengal Health Service.

Fee: Candidates must submit the online application fee amounting to Rs. 210/- (Rupees two hundred ten) only through Banks participating in the GRPS (Govt. Receipt Portal System), Govt. of West Bengal at Govt. Receipt Head of Account ‘0051-00-104-002-16’.