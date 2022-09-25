WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling Latest Update: The West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling (WBMCC) will end the State’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling round 1 registration process today, September 25, 2022. Interested candidates can register for the West Bengal NEET PG round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in. It is to be noted that the WBMCC NEET PG 2022 counselling process will consist of online registration, fee payments, certificate verification, slot booking, choice filling, choice locking, and seat allotment result.Also Read - UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 10 Security Officers Posts at ucobank.com. Check Salary Here

As per the official schedule, the choice-filling and locking process will be conducted by WBMCC between September 27 to 29, 2022. The round 1 seat allotment results will be released on September 30. Also Read - IIM CAT 2022 Application Correction Window Ends Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in; Check Changes You Can Make

WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Check Important Dates Here

Round 1: Online Registration, Fee Payments, by the candidates qualified through NEET PG/MDS 2022 : September 21 to September 25, 2022

: September 21 to September 25, 2022 After successful registration and fee payments, verification of the candidates in the already of the designated college and time slot by the software : 22, 23, 24, 26, 2022

: 22, 23, 24, 26, 2022 Publication of the provisional list of successfully verified candidates: 26 September 2022

26 September 2022 Publication of the Final List of successfully verified candidates: 27 September 2022

27 September 2022 Seat Matrix and College information: 27 September 2022

27 September 2022 Online choice-filling and locking process verified candidates in the final list: 27 September 2022 to September 29, 2022

27 September 2022 to September 29, 2022 Publication of the Result: 30 September 2022

For more details, check the counselling schedule here. Also Read - SBI Clerk, IDBI, NABARD Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs

Direct Link: West Bengal NEET PG Counselling Schedule

Below are the steps and a direct link to register for West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration.

Direct Link: Apply Online For West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration

How To Apply For West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration?

Visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on WBMCC NEET PG 2022 counselling registration link.

Register yourself by providing the basic details.

Login again using the system-generated Id and password.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the registration fee and submit the application form.

Download and take a printout of the application form.