West Bengal WBPSC WBCS Prelims Exam 2023 Postponed; Check Official Notice Here

WBPSC WBCS Prelims Exam 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission(WBPSC) has postponed the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023, which was scheduled to be conducted on November 5, 2023. “Due to unavoidable circumstances the Commission has decided to postpone the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 which was tentatively scheduled to be held on 05/11/2023(Sunday),” WBPSC in an official said. One can download the official notice by visiting the official website 0f the Commission at https://wbpsc.gov.in.

A revised schedule will be released soon on the website. Candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website at: https://wbpsc.gov.in for further updates in this regard.

