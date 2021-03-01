New Delhi: The West Central Railway, WCR has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the post through the official site of WCR on wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the same is till March 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 165 posts in the organization. Also Read - UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: 9534 Vacancies Announced | Check Posts, Qualification, Pay Details Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important dates here: Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2021: 841 Vacancies for Across India, Apply Online At rbi.org.in, Check Date, Time And Other Details

Opening date of application: March 1, 2021 Also Read - IB & RAW Jobs: Want To Be Part Of National Security? Check Qualification & Selection Process

Closing date of application: March 30, 2021

The candidates must note that they will have to apply online. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Important details:

Candidates should possess 10th Class or equivalent with ITI (Relevant Trades).

The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age.

Click here for official notification

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Class 10 marks. The merit list would be prepared on the basis of marks scored in the Class 10 Board examination. All the selected candidates will have to take up the training process in which they will be given a stipend.

The application fees to be paid by the candidates who want to apply for the post is Rs 170/- if belonging to other categories and Rs 70/- if belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD/ Female candidates.