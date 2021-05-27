Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will conduct the WB Class 10 examination 2021 in the month of August. While addressing the media, CM Banerjee also added that the exams are likely to be held in the second week of August. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Students Submit Letter Petition to CJI, Ask to Quash Decision To Hold Physical Conduct Of Exams

This year, the West Bengal Board class 10 exams is likely to be held in a shorter format and at the school premises. Earlier, reports had suggested that the state govt is planning to make important announcements in the first week of June after meeting with the central government regarding the board exams. Also Read - Tamil Nadu To Decide On Class 12 Board Examination After Accessing Pandemic Situation

“We are ready to take a decision as chief minister Mamata Banerjee is being regularly updated about the evolving situation. The president of both West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education have submitted their proposals,” a Times of India report said quoting sources from the board. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: Over 8 Lakh People Evacuated in West Bengal, Mamata to Stay in Nabanna to Monitor Situation | Top Developments