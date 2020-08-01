New Delhi: The Western Railway has announced applications for Diploma and Graduate Engineers on contract basis in the Survey and Construction department. A total of 41 vacancies have been announced and all those who are interested can apply for the posts by August 22, 2020. Also Read - Coronavirus: After Western And Central, Southern Railway Orders Withdrawal of Blankets, Curtain in AC Coaches

Notably, the online application started on July 24,2020. The deadline of the application is August 22,2020.

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

Junior Technical Associate (Works): 19 Posts

Junior Technical Associate (Elect.): 12 Posts

Junior Technical Associate (Tele/S&T): 10 Posts

“The engagement will be offered purely on contract basis up to 19.11.2020 from the date of contract, which can be renewed as a fresh contract on year to year basis or till such time availability of a regularly selected candidate, whichever is earlier,” Western Railway said in a notification.

“Applicant has to submit only one application against the notification as per his eligibility whereas submitting more than one application in one category with different particulars like Name/Father’s name/Community/Photo (face)/educational and or technical qualification etc. or with different E-mail ID/Mobile number are informed that all such applications will be summarily rejected,” the notification added.