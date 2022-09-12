Railway Recruitment 2022: The Western Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible sportspersons to apply for the 21 posts against the sports quota. Interested candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website of RRC WR at rrc-wr.com. The application process was started on September 5, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is till October 4, 2022. Candidates are advised in their own interest to submit an online application much before the closing date to avoid the possibility of any failure to submit an application due to heavy load/jam on the website.Also Read - BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Apply For 208 Posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Read Details Here

Check Important Dates Here

The Registration Process begins: September 05, 2022

The registration process ends: October 04, 2022

Vacancy Details

Check Discipline Wise Vacancy and Number of post

Wrestling (Men) Free Style: 01 post

Shooting (M/W): 01 post

Kabaddi (M): 01 post

Hockey (M): 02 posts

Check Discipline Wise Vacancy and Number of post

Weightlifting (M): 02 posts

Powerlifting (M): 01 post

Powerlifting (W): 01 post

Wrestling (M) (Free Style): 01 post

Shooting (M/W): 01 post

Kabaddi (M): 01 post

Kabaddi (W): 02 posts

Hockey (M): 01 post

Gymnastic (M): 02 posts

Cricket (M): 02 posts

Cricket (W): 01 post

Ball Badminton (Men): 01 post

Direct Link: Apply Online For Western Railway Jobs 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Check Minimum Prescribed Educational Qualification Also Read - SBI Clerk, FCI, DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Level 4- Rs.25500-81100 / Level 5 -Rs29200- 92300 : Graduate in any discipline from a recognizedUniversity.

: Graduate in any discipline from a recognizedUniversity. Level 2 – Rs.19900-63200 / Level 3 -Rs 21700-69100: Passed 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalentexamination. Educational Qualification must be from a Recognized Institution. Candidates possessing higher educational qualification should also upload their graduation/Post Graduation certificates.

Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must check the education qualification, and the selection process through the recruitment notification shared below. Also Read - NABARD Recruitment 2022: Apply For 177 Development Assistant Posts From Sept 15 at nabard.org

Direct Link: Download Western Railway Recruitment Official Notification

Check Age Limit

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years as on 01/01/2023 i.e must have been born not earlier than 02/01/1998 and not later than 01/01/2005.

Examination Fee

For all Candidates except mentioned in Sub Para (ii) below: Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred Only) with a provision for refunding Rs. 400/- to those who are found eligible as per notification and actually appear in the Trial after deducting bank charges.

Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred Only) with a provision for refunding Rs. 400/- to those who are found eligible as per notification and actually appear in the Trial after deducting bank charges. For Candidates belonging to SC / ST / ExServicemen/Women, Minorities* and Economic Backward Class: Rs.250/- (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty Only) with a provision for refunding the same to those who are found eligible as per notification and actually appear in the Trial after deducting bank charges.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of RRC WR at rrc-wr.com.