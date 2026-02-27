What is CBSE 3-language policy? English to be considered as ‘foreign’ language option for Class 6

Home

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is set to implement a big change from the 2026-27 academic session

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is set to implement a big change from the 2026-27 academic session. Beginning with the 2026–2027 academic year, the Central Board of Secondary Education will offer a third language choice to Class 6 students in addition to the current two Indian languages. The recommendations of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will also be rolled out by CBSE. Thus, introducing a third language for students in Class 6 in addition to the two Indian languages already prescribed.

What is the CBSE 3-language policy?

According to the Indian Express, citing official sources, English would be regarded as a “foreign” language. Nonetheless, two of the three languages must be “native to India” in accordance with NEP policy.

What does NEP 2020 say about the three languages?

“The three languages learned by children will be the choices of States, regions, and of course the students themselves, so long as at least two of the three languages are native to India. In particular, students who wish to change one or more of the three languages they are studying may do so in Grade 6 or 7, as long as they are able to demonstrate basic proficiency in three languages (including one language of India at the literature level) by the end of secondary school,” reads the statement in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

What is the new change for Class 6 students?

While speaking to the Indian Express, a source stated that if a school is teaching English in Class 6, it will become the one “foreign” language that can be taught, in addition to two Indian languages. On the other hand, if a foreign language such as French or German is offered as the third language in Class 6, it must be studied alongside two Indian languages, the source said.

Additionally, it opens the door for the third language to be made mandatory eventually until Class 10 in later years; the NCFSE recommends that all three languages be taught in Classes 9 and 10. All those students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Board examination in 2031 will be required to write an exam for the third language as well, unlike the existing two-language system, according to the source, as reported by the Indian Express.

