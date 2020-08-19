New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday announced a series of decisions including the approval of the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) which aims to do away with multiple entrance examinations with a single online ‘Common Eligibility Test’ or CET. Also Read - National Recruitment Agency Will Prove to be Boon For Crores of Youngsters, Says PM Modi

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, in a press briefing, said that decision will benefit the "job seeking youth of the country" as the NRA makes the process of recruitment hassle-free, reducing unnecessary costs, inconvenience and time for the government as well as the candidates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted that the NRA "will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters". "Through the Common Eligibility Test, it will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources. This will also be a big boost to transparency," his tweet read.

But what is the Common Eligibility Test? Let’s find out.

1. Conducted by the NRA, the Common Eligibility Test or CET will be an online Tier-1 examination that aims to eliminate the need for multiple examinations for recruitment in government and public sector jobs.

2. The CET will screen and shortlist candidates for non-gazetted or non-technical posts under Group B and C categories.

3. Candidates applying for these recruitments will no longer have to pay repetitive fees to multiple agencies.

4. The CET will replace the first-level entrance tests conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Boards and the Institute of Banking Service Personnel.

5. The exam will be conducted twice a year, for different educational levels and in multiple Indian languages.

6. Every district across states will have atleast one CET exam centre to help disadvantageous sections, rural candidates and women.

7. CET scores will be valid up to three years from the date of result declaration.

8. Candidates get two additional chances to improve their scores. The best out of the three scores will be considered.

9. The NRA will also have a 24×7 helpline for queries and grievances, and will hold mock tests on regular intervals especially to help rural candidates.

10. Candidates will be able to apply for jobs in different sectors depending upon his aptitude and preferences based on the CET score.

The NRA will be similar to the National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts common entrance exams for admissions to undergraduate course in medical and engineering colleges across India. Notably, the CET merit list will also be applicable for recruitment to state government jobs on a cost-sharing basis with the NRA.