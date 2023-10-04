Home

Education

What Is The ‘Thirike Schoolil’ Campaign, Largest Training Programme Ever To Bring Kerala Women ‘Back To School’

Kudumbashree, Kerala has unveiled its largest training programme ever, 'Thirike Schoolil' Campaign which translates to 'Back To School' Campaign. The initiative is aimed at improving women education and bringing them to school. Know more about it..

New Delhi: Kerala is the Indian state that has the highest literacy rate in the country where both men and women are well-educated and according to The Global Statistics, the literacy rate in Kerala is 96.2%. In a groundbreaking initiative to further improve and work hard on this achievement, Kudumbashree, Kerala has unveiled the ‘Thirike Schoolil’ (Back to School) Campaign, marking the largest training program in its history. As many as 46 lakh Kudumbashree women came back to school as ‘students’. The campaign was inaugurated by M.B. Rajesh, Minister of the Local Self Government Department, Government of Kerala, at K.B. Menon Memorial Higher Secondary School in Thrithala, Palakkad, on October 1, 2023, read an official statement. Despite heavy rains, the enthusiasm of Kudumbashree women remained undaunted.

Aim Of ‘Thirike Schoolil’ Campaign

The campaign will bring 46 lakh Kudumbashree NHG members back to classrooms on holidays until 10 December 2023. The campaign is launched with the aim of strengthening the three-tier structure of Kudumbashree and for equipping the NHG women to take up novel ventures in tune with the changing times. On the inaugural day alone, approximately 4 lakh NHG members actively participated across the state.

More About This ‘Back To School’ Campaign

Over 2,000 schools in the state have been sanctioned for the campaign. The campaign activities have been designed in a way reminiscent of the school days, with classes running from 9.30 AM to 4.30 PM. The Assembly is from 9.30 AM to 9.45 AM. Kudumbashree’s Mudra Geetham (Anthem) will be sung during the Assembly. As part of the campaign being conducted in collaboration with the General Education Department, the NHG members are coming to the schools under the respective CDSs during available holidays from October 1 to December 10, 2023, to gain knowledge on various subjects.

‘Thirike Schoolil’ Campaign: Activities, Subjects Taught

The Lesson topics include Organizational Strength Experience Lessons, Vibrancy of NHG is in Mathematics, Community-Life Security Our Happiness, Livelihood-Ideas Projects and Digital Age.

More than 15,000 Resource Persons are leading the classes across the state. There will be a 10-member team of Resource Persons in each district which includes 2 Kudumbashree Training team members, 2 Auxiliary Group members, 2 Micro Enterprise Consultants, District Programme Manager in charge of Organizational Strengthening, Assistant District Mission Coordinator and 2 Gender team members. There are Resource Persons in Block level as well as in the CDS level.

Inauguration Of The Campaign In Kudumbashree, Kerala

The inaugural day of the ‘Back to School’ campaign was notable with the active participation of people’s representatives along with collective and organized activities. District Level Inauguration programmes were organized in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts. Minister V. Sivankutty, K. N. Balagopal, Saji Cherian, V. N. Vasavan, P. Rajeev, Roshi Augustine and K. Radhakrishnan participated in the District Level Inauguration Programmes respectively. Chittayam Gopa Kumar, Deputy Speaker, Legislative Assembly participated in the Inaugural function held at Pathanamthitta District. Baby Balakrishnan, President, Kasaragod District Panchayat and C.C Divya, President, Kannur District Panchayat participated in the Inaugural functions held at Kasaragod and Kannur Districts respectively.

V. Abdu Rahman inaugurated the campaign in Malappuram district, today. The campaign will start on 8 October 2023 in Kozhikode district. This is because there are restrictions in the case of Nipah. The NHG members have wholeheartedly received the campaign.

(Inputs from ANI)

