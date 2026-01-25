  • Home
  • Education
  • What UGCs Promotion of Equity Regulations 2026 means for students? Why theyre stirring controversy

What UGC’s Promotion of Equity Regulations 2026 means for students? Why they’re stirring controversy

Supporters of the regulations, on the other hand, have defended them as necessary corrective measures to address historical marginalisation, insisting that the rules do not amount to reverse discrimination.

Published date india.com Published: January 25, 2026 3:25 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
What UGC’s Promotion of Equity Regulations 2026 means for students? Why they’re stirring controversy

The UGC’s Promotion of Equity Regulations, 2026, aim to strengthen anti-discrimination mechanisms in higher education institutions. The rules mandate the creation of equity committees, equal opportunity centres, helplines, and monitoring squads in colleges and universities. They define discrimination broadly, including explicit acts as well as implicit bias and systemic exclusion.

As per the UGC, the regulations were framed in response to a reported 118 per cent rise in discrimination complaints between 2019 and 2023, with a particular focus on protecting Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

Nevertheless, the reaction to the new notification is mixed. Individuals in the general category have responded with criticism of the rules for what they describe as a one-sided framework, arguing that protections for the accused are insufficient and that upper-caste students could be unfairly targeted.

Supporters of the regulations, on the other hand, have defended them as necessary corrective measures to address historical marginalisation, insisting that the rules do not amount to reverse discrimination. 

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

According to the news agency IANS report, the regulations also seek to introduce institutional accountability, placing responsibility on heads of institutions for addressing harassment complaints and ensuring compliance through regular oversight.

While the UGC maintains that the framework aims at long-term structural reform, critics argue that without equal application and precise definitions, the rules risk increasing mistrust and conflict on campuses rather than fostering genuine equity.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.