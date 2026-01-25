What UGC’s Promotion of Equity Regulations 2026 means for students? Why they’re stirring controversy

Home

What UGCs Promotion of Equity Regulations 2026 means for students? Why theyre stirring controversy

Supporters of the regulations, on the other hand, have defended them as necessary corrective measures to address historical marginalisation, insisting that the rules do not amount to reverse discrimination.

The UGC’s Promotion of Equity Regulations, 2026, aim to strengthen anti-discrimination mechanisms in higher education institutions. The rules mandate the creation of equity committees, equal opportunity centres, helplines, and monitoring squads in colleges and universities. They define discrimination broadly, including explicit acts as well as implicit bias and systemic exclusion.

As per the UGC, the regulations were framed in response to a reported 118 per cent rise in discrimination complaints between 2019 and 2023, with a particular focus on protecting Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

Nevertheless, the reaction to the new notification is mixed. Individuals in the general category have responded with criticism of the rules for what they describe as a one-sided framework, arguing that protections for the accused are insufficient and that upper-caste students could be unfairly targeted.

According to the news agency IANS report, the regulations also seek to introduce institutional accountability, placing responsibility on heads of institutions for addressing harassment complaints and ensuring compliance through regular oversight.

While the UGC maintains that the framework aims at long-term structural reform, critics argue that without equal application and precise definitions, the rules risk increasing mistrust and conflict on campuses rather than fostering genuine equity.

