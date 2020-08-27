NEET, JEE 2020 Latest News: A day after chief ministers of 7 states decided to move the Supreme Court over the examination controversy, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday night asked the chief minister as to why they need to approach the apex court as they themselves also have power of administration. Also Read - Congress, BJP Play Blame Game Over NEET, JEE Exams; Accuse Each Other of Spoiling Students' Future

“With 11 CMs opposing NEET and JEE exams what is the need to go to court? Do CMs have no power?,” he said in a late-night tweet. Also Read - Row Over NEET, JEE Main 2020: Students Want Exams to be Held at Any Cost, Says Education Minister

The statement from the BJP MP comes a day after the chief ministers of 7 states decided to move the Supreme Court to file a review petition urging the apex court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement of the competitive exams.

Along with 7 chief ministers, DMK chief MK Stalin earlier in the day urged the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Odisha to join the other states and approach the Supreme Court to seek deferment of this year’s National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test and the Joint Entrance Examination.

Stalin, who has already urged the Centre to defer both the entrance tests in view of the coronavirus pandemic, in a letter to them, said conditions were not conducive to conduct the national exams.

Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry are planning to move the Supreme Court against the Centre challenging its decision to conduct NEET and JEE.

While the NEET will be held on September 13 and engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from September 1 to 6. A total of 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains, and over 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.