WhatsApp Message Claiming No Class 10 Board Exams Under New Education Policy is Fake: PIB Fact Check

Class 10 Board Exam: The 'PIB fact check' Twitter handle on Thursday refuted claims that there will be no board exams for Class 10th under the new education policy.

PIB Fact Check on Board Exam: The ‘PIB fact check’ Twitter handle on Thursday refuted claims that there will be no board exams for Class 10th under the new education policy. According to the PIB fact check, the social media message claiming “10th board is over” is fake, and the Ministry of Education has not issued any order regarding it.

According to a message on the social media application Whatsapp, the cabinet has approved the new education policy with some changes. The Whatsapp message also claimed that the new changes include no board exams for Class 10, MPhil will be closed, and only board exams for Class 12. The message seemed to have been “forwarded many times”.

The PIB fact check took to Twitter, “A #Whatsapp message claims that according to the New Education Policy, there will be no board exams for class 10th.

A #Whatsapp message claims that according to the New Education Policy, there will be no board exams for class 10th.#PIBFactCheck: ▶️ This claim is #fake.

▶️@EduMinOfIndia has not issued any such order. Read more: https://t.co/QlhlIxKQp2 pic.twitter.com/9MoAq6t1Jd — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 2, 2023

FAKE WHATSAPP MESSAGE CLAIMS

“The Cabinet has given green signal to the New Education Policy. After 34 years, there has been a change in the education policy. The notable features of the new education policy are as follows: Special and important things: Board will be in 12th class only. MPhil will be closed. College degree of 4 year. 10th board is over. MPhil will also be closed, read the Whatsapp message. The fake Whatsapp message, further reads, “Now students up to 5th standard will be taught in mother tongue, local language and national language only. The rest of the subject, even if it is in English, will be taught as a subject.”

PIB FACT-CHECK: All you need to know

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checking unit verifies news related to the government’s ministries, departments, and schemes and alerts the public about fake news in circulation. The handle was created keeping in view the growing trend of fake news, especially on social media.