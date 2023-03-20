Home

When Will Bihar Board 12th Result be Declared? Students Express Anxiety Over Delay in Result

On Twitter, another student said it would be so helpful if the authorities could announce the result declaration date.

Once the result is out, the download link will be available on the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: Lakhs of students, who are waiting for the BSEB Bihar 12th Result 2023, expressed anxiety over the delay in the result declaration and urged the BSEB to release the result as early as possible. Taking to Twitter, some of the students asked on Twitter as to when BSEB Bihar Class 12 result will be announced. They also expressed concern over various fake news being spread on social media over the result declaration date.

“Result kab announced hoga sir bahut din se fake news viral ho rhe h kam se kam aap koi notification to de dijiye koi date to bata dijiye please sir humble request,” said one student on Twitter.

Result kab announced hoga sir bahut din se fake news viral ho rhe h kam se kam aap koi notification to de dijiye koi date to bata dijiye please sir humble request#BSEB #BSEB_Inter_Result_2023 #biharboardresult2023 #Bihar — Prince Mishra (@PrinceM84446378) March 20, 2023

“#BSEB_Inter_Result_2023 #biharboad #BiharNews 12th Bihar board ka result Kab aayega koi bata sakta hai. To meharbani hoga. #JayBihar,” the student said on Twitter.

#BSEB_Inter_Result_2023 #biharboad #BiharNews 12th Bihar board ka result Kab aayega koi bata sakta hai.

To meharbani hoga. #JayBihar — Ķűñäĺ Ķűmãř Ñāýãķ (@kunalnayak073) March 19, 2023

The development comes at a time when the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to the release the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 result anytime soon. Some of the reports claimed on Monday that the Bihar board Class 12 result 2023 will be declared today.

The students must note that the BSEB conducted Class 12 board exams 2023 between February 1 and February 14 in two shifts. The exams were held for 6,36,432 female students and 6,81,795 male students across 38 districts and 1,464 exam centres.

After the result is out, the Bihar Board will most likely conduct the BSEB 12th scrutiny exam in April 2023 and will release the schedule for scrutiny examinations on the official websites.

How to check Bihar Board Class 12 result 2023?

Visit the BSEB 12th result 2023 official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. or biharboardonline.com

Click on the ‘BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2023’ link.

BSEB online 10th result 2023 download page will be displayed.

Enter roll code and the roll number.

Now, click on the “Search” button to submit details.

BSEB 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen.

