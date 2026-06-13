‘When will CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 be declared?’: Students flood social media platform with 10th result declaration request; know how to check subject-wise scores

The CBSE Class 10th Second Board result can be downloaded by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in.

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CBSE Class 10th Second Result 2026: With no official date as to when the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will declare the Class 10 Second Board result, anxious students have taken to X, urging the board to declare the result. The CBSE Class 10th Second Board result can be downloaded by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in. Students have flooded the social media platform on X, asking, ‘When will the CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 be declared?’

Students flood social media platforms with 10th result declaration requests

Tagging the official account of CBSE and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a student wrote, “When is CBSE Class 10 retest results all the sites are hanged no communication from anywhere@dpradhanbjp.”

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: Where and how to check CBSE 10th Session 2 marks when declared? Know step-by-step guide

@cbseindia29 When is CBSE Class 10 retest results all the sites are hanged no communication from anywhere @dpradhanbjp — Mangesh Sharma (@Mangesh13377364) June 13, 2026

Another user wrote, “When cbse 10th 2nd board result will be declared? @cbseindia29 @UmangOfficial_ @digilocker_ind.”

When cbse 10th 2nd board result will be declared? @cbseindia29 @UmangOfficial_ @digilocker_ind — Sandeep Kumar Mishra (@sandeep_cdo2) June 10, 2026

“Cbse atleast give us any type information regarding 2nd board result rather than other people’s spreading fake news,” a third user wrote.

Cbse atleast give us any type information regarding 2nd board result rather than other people’s spreading fake news @cbseindia29 — Dev Verma (@UAD_24) June 13, 2026

It is to be noted that neither CBSE officials nor Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Controller of Examinations, have released any date and time for the declaration of CBSE Class 10th Second Board results. A section of students has flooded X with requests to release the results as soon as possible.

Also Read: Manabadi TS Inter Supply Result 2026 OUT: TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year supplementary results marks memo download link; Steps to check marks at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to check the result when declared? Check step-by-step guide

Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at https://www.cbse.gov.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download CBSE Class 10th Result 2026.”

Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha code.

Your CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Details mentioned in the CBSE result? Check step-by-step guide