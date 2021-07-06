JEE Mains, NEET 2021 Exam Date: With the dates of JEE Main 2021 announced, aspirants of NEET-UG 2021 sit with bated breath in hope of an announcement soon. However, neither the National Testing Agency (NTA) nor the Education Ministry has any update on NEET 2021 exam date. As soon as Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the JEE Main dates, Twitter went abuzz with those tirelessly preparing for NEET-UG 2021 raising demands for an update on the medical entrance exam. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Exam Dates Announced; Third Session To Start From July 20, Fourth Session From July 27

Notably, the NTA had set August 1 as the date for the exam. However, the application for the same, which usually begins in June, has not started yet. This means there is almost no chance that NEET 2021 will be conducted on the given date. Frustrated, students took to Twitter seeking updates on the same. Also Read - NEET 2021: Fake Notice Claims Exams Will be Held on September 5, NTA Issues Clarification

Honourable @DrRPNishank as per the last update we are having #NEET2021 on August 1 but forms aren't released yet. As today is 2nd July but no confirmed information about exam. Students are facing unrest with this uncertainty so please provide us with confirm information.@DG_NTA — Khushi Bhardwaj (@bhkhushi31) July 2, 2021

With the announcement of JEE Main 2021 Dates in a short while from now, engineering aspirants will heave a sigh of relief. However, undergraduate medical aspirants, who are waiting for any details about NEET 2021 medical entrance exam have been still left in the lurch for now. — Manish Bhatt (@manishbhatt01) July 6, 2021

The NTA also clarified that the viral notice claiming that ‘NEET 2021 will be held on September 5’ is FAKE. The agency said that the notice had been morphed and a final decision on the exam dates is yet to be taken.

On the other hand, the remaining sessions of JEE Main 2021 will be held from July 20 to 25 (third session) and July 27 to August 2 (fourth session). These exams were earlier scheduled for April and May.

The NTA has begun the registration process for JEE Main 2021 and increased the number of test centres in order to ensure social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.