School Reopening News: Even though a number of states have reopened their schools keeping the Central government’s unlock guidelines in mind, but the Delhi government is in no hurry to open schools as the national capital is witnessing surge in coronavirus cases. So when the schools in Delhi will reopen? Also Read - Will Night Curfew be Imposed in Delhi Again? Here’s What Kejriwal Govt Plans

Speaking to reporters, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jail in Thursday said that the schools in the national capital will not reopen till the government is convinced about students’ safety. Also Read - PM Modi to Visit Pune's Serum Institute on November 28 to Review COVID-19 Vaccine Development

“There is no plan to reopen schools (in Delhi) as of now. We are hopeful that a vaccine will be available soon. Schools will not be reopened till the time we are convinced that students will be safe,” Jain told reporters. Also Read - How Are States Preparing to Distribute Coronavirus Vaccine Once it Arrives in India? Explained.

Universities and schools across the country were closed on March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said reopening of schools is unlikely till a vaccine is available.

While several restrictions have been eased in different ‘unlock’ phases, educational institutions continue to remain closed.

According to ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines, states can take a call on reopening schools in phases. Several states had begun the process of reopening schools. However, some of them announced closing of schools again due to rise in coronavirus cases.

Earlier, school authorities were allowed to call students of class nine to 12 to school on voluntary basis from September 21. However, the Delhi government decided against it.

Delhi recorded 5,246 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day as the positivity rate declined to 8.49 per cent on Wednesday, the lowest since October 28, while 99 more fatalities pushed the city’s death toll to 8,720.