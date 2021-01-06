Delhi School Reopening News: At a time when a number of states have already reopened schools and some states are planning to reopen it from this month itself, Delhi government on Wednesday gave a big update on the matter and said it is assessing the situation to reopen the schools as early as possible. Also Read - Schools Reopening News: Class 10, 12 to Resume From Jan 11 in Gujarat, Govt Issues SOPs

Talking to the news agency ANI, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government is seeing how early it can reopen the schools as dates for CBSE Board exams have been announced.

"Our future strategy will depend on how early vaccine is available for the normal public after frontline workers are vaccinated. We are seeing how early we can reopen the schools as dates for CBSE Board exams have been announced," Sisodia said in a statement.

Notably, the schools in Delhi have been closed for nine months now since March 2020 after the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Punjab and Gujarat governments announced their plans for the reopening of schools in their states.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government decided to reopen all government, semi-government and private schools from January 7 onwards. However, the timings of schools will be from 10 AM to 3 PM and students only from class V to XII will be allowed to attend physical classes in the schools.

Prior to this, the Gujarat government also decided to reopen schools in the state from January 11. “Classes for students of 10th & 12th standard will resume from 11th January, following all COVID-19 guidelines,” state education minister Chudasama said in the order.

However, the education minister also announced that decision regarding other classes and primary schools will be taken later.