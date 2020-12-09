School Reopening News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday said that her department will allow the reopening of schools for classes 5 to 8 only after getting the approval of the state health department. Also Read - Nine Out of 10 People in Poor Nations Unlikely to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine in 2021. Here's Why

The development comes as the state government had last month empowered the district collectors and local authorities to decide on reopening of schools, which have been shut since March this year due to lockdown.

As per updates from the education minister, a notification about the reopening of schools will be issued after consulting the state health department and it will be circulated to major cities in the state, including Mumbai, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Pune and Nashik.

She also stated that the estate education department is consulting parents and local officials in this regard. “Local officials have also conducted a large number of RT-PCR tests on school teachers and non-teaching staff before reopening schools,” Gaikwad said.

Saying that over three lakh students from classes 9 to 12 have been attending schools in 25 districts of the state since November 23, she said that the figure has increased to five lakh as per a review taken last week.

As of Tuesday, Maharashtra overall COVID-19 caseload stood at 18,59,367, including 47,827 fatalities.