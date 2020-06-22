New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday said it will take a decision on reopening of schools on July 31. Also Read - Four of Family, Religious Leader Killed in Collision of 2 Cars in Madhya Pradesh

Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the exams will be held once again for students who could not write their class 12th examinations due to any reason. Also Read - Pakistan Cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali Test Positive For COVID-19

“The review regarding the reopening of schools to be done on 31st July. Exams to be held once again for students who could not write their class 12th examinations due to any reason,” Chouhan said. Also Read - Returning to Normalcy? Sri Lanka's COVID-19 Recoveries Surpass 1,500-mark

Talking about exams of students belonging to UG Courses, the chief minister said that first and second-year students of undergraduate courses and second-semester students of postgraduate courses will be promoted to the next year or semester on the basis of previous year’s/semester’s performance or internal assessment.

He further stated that the final year/semester results of final year students of UG courses and fourth-semester students of PG courses will be declared on basis of highest marks obtained in previous years/semesters.

“Those who want to improve their marks can opt for offline exams, and the dates in this regard will be announced soon,” Chouhan said.

The development comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 11,724 on Saturday with 142 new patients, including 42 in Indore.

Health officials said that six coronavirus patients died during this period, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 501.

Indore reported the highest 42 cases, followed by Bhopal which reported 20. Four patients died in Indore and one each in Bhopal and Harda.