‘Where is UGC NET Answer Key?’ Anxious students flood social media with result declaration requests, raise paper leak concerns

Several students are demanding the declaration of the UGC NET result. Read their posts.

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'Where is UGC NET Answer Key?' Anxious students flood social media with result declaration requests, raise paper leak concerns(Photo Credit: AI-generated using Google Gemini)

New Delhi: Several students and parents have taken to X to voice their growing concerns over the delay in the declaration of the UGC NET Answer Key 2026, with many urging the National Testing Agency(NTA) to announce the results at the earliest. In a post on X, a user wrote, “New Education Minister appointed. But UGC NET aspirants are asking the same old question: WHERE IS THE ANSWER KEY? 21 days. No key. No word on the leak rumours. Can we expect something from @NTA_Exams this week, @abhish18sir? Tagging NTA, PM Modi, several students have flooded the social media platforms with the result declaration requests.

What are the major concerns of the students and the aspirants?

Amid growing anxiety over the delayed release of the UGC NET answer key and result, aspirants have taken to social media demanding clarity from the National Testing Agency (NTA). A section of students have also raised concerns about a possible paper leak, with many questioning the transparency of the examination process. Although no official confirmation has been issued regarding any paper leak, the speculation has intensified online, prompting aspirants to seek a timely response from the authorities. The developments come against the backdrop of heightened scrutiny of India’s examination system following recent controversies over alleged paper leaks and demands for stronger safeguards to protect the integrity of competitive exams.

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New Education Minister appointed. But UGC NET aspirants are asking the same old question: WHERE IS THE ANSWER KEY? 21 days. No key. No word on the leak rumours. Can we expect something from @NTA_Exams this week, @abhish18 sir?#JanaNayagan — p rajak (@Prashant342143) July 26, 2026

Another user wrote, “UGC NET exam conducted on 5th July, but no answer key yet. Paper leak concerns raised by students are also being ignored-no official statement. Thousands of aspirants deserve transparency and a timeline.

@abhish18 sir, requesting your intervention. #UGCNET #NTA”

UGC NET exam conducted on 5th July, but no answer key yet. Paper leak concerns raised by students are also being ignored-no official statement. Thousands of aspirants deserve transparency and a timeline.@abhish18 sir, requesting your intervention. #UGCNET #NTA#pralhadjoshi — p rajak (@Prashant342143) July 26, 2026

Echoinh similar concerns, a user wrote, “Request to @NTA_Exams Kindly release the UGC NET JUNE 2026 answer key at the earliest. Candidates are eagerly waiting and the delay is causing unnecessary stress and anxiety. Please provide the answer key as soon as possible.”

Request to @NTA_Exams Kindly release the UGC NET JUNE 2026 answer key at the earliest. Candidates are eagerly waiting and the delay is causing unnecessary stress and anxiety. Please provide the answer key as soon as possible.#UGCNET#NTA#AnswerKey#UGCNET2026 — p rajak (@Prashant342143) July 26, 2026

@abhish18 Sir, please release the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key now. How much longer are students expected to wait? a fourth user added.

@abhish18 Sir, please release the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key now. How much longer are students expected to wait? — Chandrakant (@Historyscholar0) July 26, 2026

“We humbly request that Kindly issue UGC-NET June 2026 Exam Provisional Answer Key Today on 22.07.2026 and result be released by Friday, July 24, 2026. Since interviews for admission to Ph.D. Programmes and Assistant Professor Positions will begin in the last week of July, Monday, July 27, 2026. Many Students will miss it – both need the NET/JRF result,” a student stated.

We humbly request that Kindly issue UGC-NET June 2026 Exam Provisional Answer Key Today on 22.07.2026 and result be released by Friday, July 24, 2026. Since interviews for admission to Ph.D. Programmes and Assistant Professor Positions will begin in the last week of July, Monday,… — Ravi Sharma (@ravisharma1704) July 22, 2026

A user stated, “UGC NET June 25 mein bhi bahut students ne answer mismatch ki shikayat ki thi. Agr ye sirf ek vyakti ka issue hota to alag baat hoti.. Aur aisa koi system bhi nahi hai jahan real-time screen recording bachon ko mile…”

UGC NET June 25 mein bhi bahut students ne answer mismatch ki shikayat ki thi. Agr ye sirf ek vyakti ka issue hota to alag baat hoti.. Aur aisa koi system bhi nahi hai jahan real-time screen recording bachon ko mile… — Santi Snigdha (@OfSnigdha) July 25, 2026

Has NTA released any statement?

This year, NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026. Nearly 27 calendar days have passed since the examination concluded. No update has been released by the officials regarding the result publication.