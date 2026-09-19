Who is Deepanshu Shokeen, independent candidate who won the DUSU Vice President race?

Deepanshu Shokeen, running as an independent, has won the vice-president post in the Delhi University Students' Union elections. He came out ahead of the ABVP and NSUI candidates, and has become one of the most talked-about names of DUSU 2026.

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Delhi University Students' Union Vice Presidential candidate Deepanshu Shokeen during campaign at Delhi University North Campus in Delhi. ANI

An independent candidate has become Delhi university Student’s Union vice President after contesting the 2026 election while his own party did not want him to run. This is Deepanshu Shokeen, who won by securing 30,615 votes on Saturday. Notably, it was the highest tally among all four central panel winners.

He defeated ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) candidate Ishu Maurya, who received 16,910 votes, and NSUI (National Students’ Union of India) candidate Vir Chatrath, who got 4,313. Akshat Shikhar, the Left candidate, and Aranya Singh Rathore finished further behind with 2,383 and 2,274 votes, respectively.

Who is Deepanshu Shokeen?

Shokeen studies in the Department of Buddhist Studies, which has sent several other candidates into this year’s race, and he is a Bhagat Singh College graduate. Media reports say he grew up in Peeragarhi, where his father is a bus conductor, and his mother works as an Anganwadi worker.

His father had wanted him to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations. Shokeen chose student politics instead.

Also Read | DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP wins 3 posts as Yash Dabas bags president seat, independent wins vice president

Safety and accommodation, two issues students care about deeply, were also at the heart of his campaign. His work as an activist after the Satya Niketan tragedy made him even better known on campus.

Deepanshu Shokeen’s victory marks a big step up. He began as an independent student leader and now holds one of the four top posts on the DUSU central panel.

Deepanshu Shokeen left NSUI

Deepanshu Shokeen initially sought an NSUI ticket for the DUSU election, filed his nomination, and was later asked to withdraw it.

Shokeen wasn’t willing to back down. He decided to run on his own, and that choice changed his standing: he was no longer an aspirant with an organisation behind him but one of the most talked-about independents in the DUSU contest.

Also Read | DUSU Election Result 2026: Outgoing DUSU President Aryan Maan predicts ABVP’s 4-0 clean sweep; NSUI’s Vir Chatrath claims ‘tremendous support’

His campaign gained momentum on campus, with his name becoming increasingly prominent during the election campaign.

What was Shokeen’s stance on Satya Niketan

Shokeen had already made a name on campus before the election, championing students hit by the Satya Niketan PG collapse and vowing to go without slippers until justice was delivered.

Shokeen appeared confident of the result even before it was formally declared. “It’s done, Bro, Thank you, DU, Independent Vice President,” he posted on X, thanking students of Delhi University and pledging to stand by the trust they had placed in him.

Five candidates were in the race for vice president: Aranya Singh Rathore, Ishu Maurya, Vir Chatrath, Akshat Shikhar and Shokeen. Shokeen was the lone contestant without an established party behind him, and he was the one who came out on top.