Who is IAS Mandeep Bhandari? Appointed as new CBSE chairman, education qualification, medical background, 3rd to hold crucial post in 4 months

Senior IAS officer Dr Mandeep Bhandari is appointed the new CBSE Chairman. Here is a look at his qualifications, medical background and career trajectory.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/who-is-ias-mandeep-bhandari-appointed-as-new-cbse-chairman-education-qualification-medical-background-3rd-to-hold-crucial-post-in-4-months-8530188/ Copy

Who is IAS Mandeep Bhandari? Appointed as new CBSE chairman, education qualification, medical background, 3rd to hold crucial post in 4 months | Image: X

Who Is IAS Mandeep Bhandari? Mandeep K Bhandari has been appointed the new chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved his appointment and it was officially notified by the DoPT on September 25. Bhandari, a 2001-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the AGMUT cadre, is going to take charge of the Board at a time when it is conducting exams and handling curriculum-related matters. CBSE is also handling academic administration for affiliated schools across India and abroad. Lets know more about Mandeep K Bhandari.

Who Is Mandeep K Bhandari?

Bhandari is a senior IAS officer with years of experience in different departments. he belongs to the AGMUT cadre which covers Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and the Union Territories. Bhandari entered the civil services after cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

He has over two decades of experience of government service and has served in several administrative positions at the Centre and in UTs. Currently, the IAS officer is serving as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

He served as Joint Secretary, Private Secretary to a Union Minister, Additional Development Commissioner, Additional Secretary, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrative Officer.

Mandeep K Bhandari Education Qualification

Bhandari has an educational background in medicine, holding a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree. He studied at Panjab University and Dayanand Medical College & Hospital. Unlike many senior bureaucrats, he practiced medicine before joining the civil services.