Who Is IAS Neha Bhosle: Engineer, MBA With 99 Percent CAT Score To UPSC AIR-15

Neha Bhosle writes that after her failed attempt at cracking UPSC examination, she quit her job in 2017 and devoted all her time and effort to crack the exam.

It is often said that to crack the highly-competitive UPSC Civil Services Exam, one must be an academic genius and the jack-of-all-trades with competition-level knowledge of almost everything. One such success story is the journey of IAS Neha Bhosle who cracked the UPSC CSE after earning an engineering degree, scoring 99.36 percent in CAT and later completing her MBA from IIM Lucknow.

Neha Bhosle’s impressive resume highlights that she is truly an academic genius who excels at everything and brings attention to her focus-oriented preparation towards achieving any goal she sets her eyes upon.

Who is IAS Neha Bhosle?

Neha Bhosle was born and raised in Mumbai but her family originally comes from Ratnagiri in Coastal Maharashtra. Since her formative years, Neha excelled in studies and after completing her high school education as a science major, she completed an Engineering degree from Mumbai University.

After engineering, Neha Bhosle completed her MBA from IIM Lucknow after securing a seat in the premier institution by clearing CAT with a near-perfect score of 99.36 percent. Later, she worked at a reputed company for three years before cracking the UPSC CSE in 2019 with an AIR-15.

Preparation For UPSC

While working, Neha started preparing for the UPSC CSE, juggling her work and UPSC preparations, while working a full-time job.

Neha made her first attempt to clear UPSC in 2017 but was unsuccessful. However, she remained undeterred by failure, and cleared the prestigious recruitment exam on her third attempt in 2019, while also securing an All-India Rank (AIR) of 15.

In her blog, Neha Bhosle writes that after her failed attempt at cracking UPSC examination, she quit her job in 2017 and devoted all her time and effort to prepare for next attempt, which she finally managed to crack on her third attempt in 2019.

IAS Neha Bhosle is currently posted as Assistant Collector and PO, ITDP- Kinwat, Nanded, Maharashtra.

Tips From IAS Neha Bhosle

Neha Bhosle maintains a dedicated blog wherein she details her journey and also shares tips and counsel for future UPSC aspirants.

Neha’s blog is well worth a visit for every UPSC aspirant who wants tips about how to crack the world’s toughest civil services exam—UPSC CSE.

