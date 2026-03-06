Home

Who is Rajeshwari Suve M, UPSC topper who secured All India Rank 2 in Civil Services(Main) Result 2025?

UPSC CSE Result Out

UPSC CSE Result 2025: Rajeshwari Suve M has topped the civil services examination 2025, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday. Suve M, the UPSC topper, secured All India Rank(AIR) 2 in Civil Services (Main) Result 2025. Candidates can download the UPSC CSE Final Main Result 2025 at upsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services Examination is regarded as one of the toughest competitive exams in India. The exam is held by the Union Public Service Commission annually. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for the exam. Only a handful of candidates are able to pass this very difficult examination. A total of 958 candidates have qualified the examination and are recommended for appointment to different central civil services, the Commission said.

The candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional, the Commission said in a statement. The Centre had reported 1,087 vacancies to be filled through the civil services examination. The Centre had reported 1,087 vacancies to be filled through the civil services examination.

This a breaking news. Further details will be updated.

