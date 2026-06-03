Who is Sarthak Sidhant, the 17-year-old whistleblower who pointed out anomalies in CBSE’s OSM system, hails from…

The government on Tuesday removed two top CBSE officials following alleged irregularities in the Class 12 digital evaluation system.

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Who is Sarthak Sidhant, the 17-year-old whistleblower who pointed out anomalies in CBSE's OSM system, hails from...(Photo Credit: X/@RahulGandhi)

CBSE Class 12 results 2026 have been in the news due to a multitude of reasons. Several students have raised concerns over the on-screen marking (OSM) system used by the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE). Moreover, the board has faced criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, payment failures, and access-related issues during the verification and re-evaluation process. At present, CBSE will close the portal for verification and answer books re-evaluation on June 6, 2026(midnight).

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Re-Evaluation 2026: CBSE portal for verification, answer books re-evaluation to close in just 3 days; Check fee structure, mode of payment, key guidelines

Who is Sarthak Sidhant? Meet 17-year-old who recently appeared before a Parliamentary panel?

A 17-year-old student, Sarthak Sidhant, affected by the CBSE’s online marking system, appeared before a parliamentary panel where he pointed out the anomalies in the tendering process of the Central Board of Secondary Education to select venders for online marking and put forth a set of questions for the board.

Sarthak Sidhant, who himself appeared in the board examination recently, presented a seven-page copy of his findings before the Parliamentary Committee for Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Tuesday, chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently met Sarthak Siddhant, the 17-year-old. Sharing a post on X, Gandhi wrote, “Stay firm in your principles, Meaningful.”

Who is Sarthak Siddhant?

Sarthak Siddhant hails from Jharkhand’s Ranchi. He is a 17-year-old who appeared for the CBSE Class 12th board examination this year. He is known as the whistleblower who pointed out anomalies in CBSE’s OSM system. He has also been impacted by the Board’s marking system. When questions started emerging around the CBSE evaluation process, the 17-year-old Ranchi boy applied for the scanned copy of his answer sheet. He allegedly figured out doubts and concerns around the marking system while reviewing his document. Soon, he started independently examining CBSE tender records. He took to his social media account and shared his findings.

The student stated, “I have written a blog that compares the tender documents of CBSE. I have uploaded and published it… There were at least 15 discrepancies, as per my blog. I would like to highlight three or four of them. Let me give a background about Coempt. It was known as Globarena, and they have a very shady background. 23 students killed themselves because of coempt… Now, I would like to tell you about RFP (Request for Proposal). What happens is the government issues a tender and asks the bidder to bid for it. CBSE issued this tender three times… I have compared the old RFP and the new RFP, and I found some discrepancies…”

“The first discrepancy is that there were three clauses of poor performances which was completely wiped out from the new RFP. In the earlier RFP, there was a clause called blacklisted earlier, whereas in the new RFP, it was changed to blacklisted currently. Why would the board want a service provider which was blacklisted earlier? The third thing I found out is the 50 crore limit, which you needed to qualify, and coempt qualified that by 1.7% … The time frame of corrupt practices was halved, and there were project criteria changes… It shows a pattern that the industry giant TCS was not preferred, but coempt was preferred, which works as a very fragmented group of institutions,” the post further reads.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand | A class 12th student, Sarthak Sidhant, says, “…I have written a blog that compares the tender documents of CBSE. I have uploaded and published it… There were at least 15 discrepancies, as per my blog. I would like to highlight three or four of them.… pic.twitter.com/TtL7DgOe9M — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

The government removed two top CBSE officials

The government on Tuesday removed two top CBSE officials following alleged irregularities in the Class 12 digital evaluation system and ordered a probe by a high-powered committee to investigate how the national educational board procured these marking services. An official said CBSE chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta have been transferred, PTI reported.

Subsequently, the Cabinet Secretariat through a memorandum announced constitution of a one-member committee to inquire into matters relating to the procurement of services for the on-screen marking system (OSM) by the CBSE. The committee will be chaired by S Radha Chauhan, chairperson, Capacity Building Commission, the Cabinet Secretariat said. Chauhan has been empowered to obtain the assistance of officials from other departments, as required, while the Capacity Building Commission will provide secretarial assistance to the panel. The committee will submit its report to the Department of Personnel and Training within one month.

(With agencies inputs)