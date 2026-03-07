Home

Who is UPSC topper Aastha Jain? Cracked Civil Services with AIR 9 in third attempt, scored 496 marks out of 500 in Inter, hails from..., father is...

This UPSC topper cracked the UPSC Civil Services with AIR 9 in third attempt. She even secured 4th rank across India in the 12th board examinations.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results for the Civil Services Examination 2025. Social media platforms are filled with the motivational stories of successful candidates sharing inspiring stories of grit and determination. This year, Anuj Agnihotri, an MBBS graduate, has topped the civil services examination 2025. According to the UPSC CSE Result notification PDF, Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull have got the second and third ranks, respectively. Agnihotri, who secured AIR 1 in the UPSC exam, qualified the examination with medical science as his optional subject. He has done MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Who is UPSC topper, Aastha Jain?

However, in this article, we will discuss the success story of an individual who cleared the UPSC exam with AIR 9. Her father used to run a small confectionery shop near the Laxmi Narayan temple in the town. His sole job, a small confectionery shop, was the only source of means to run the family and take care of his daughters and his son’s education. While everyone used to buy things from the shop, Friday became a central point for the people to flock to his shop and congratulate him. A resident of the Saravgyan locality in Kandla, Aastha Jain is the second daughter of Ajay Kumar Jain. She cracked the UPSC Civil Services(Main) examination 2025 with AIR 9. Her UPSC roll number was 0831647.

How did she prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Exam?

The entire neighbourhood around her home is happy. People are flocking to her home to congratulate her parents. It is to be noted that the Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest competitive examinations in the country. Held annually, the exam is conducted in three stages. They are preliminary, mains, and an interview or a personality test.

It is reported that her UPSC preparation strategy relied largely on self-study, supplemented by some coaching in Delhi and online resources. While speaking to news agency PTI, Ajay on Friday stated that Aastha completed her early schooling in Kandla and later pursued her high school and intermediate education from Scottish School in Shamli. After completing her intermediate studies, she expressed the desire to prepare for the civil services. Her family then sent her to the University of Delhi, where she completed her BA and began preparing for the UPSC examination.

In which attempt did she clear the UPSC CSE exam?

This was her third attempt, wherein she scored AIR 9. Moreover, she obtained All India Rank(AIR) 131 in her first attempt and was undergoing training for the Indian Police Service in the Hyderabad cadre. She stood 186 in her second attempt. However, her desire to become an IAS Officer led her to appear for the exam a third time. And the rest is history.

While speaking to news agency ANI, UPSC 9th rank holder Aastha Jain’s father Ajay Kumar said, ” She secured 4th rank across India in the 12th board examinations. She has also cracked the UPSC exam three times. Currently, she is in the Rajasthan IPS cadre and is undergoing training in Hyderabad.”

Always a bright student, Aastha secured 496 out of 500 marks in her intermediate examination in 2019, finishing fourth at the national level. Speaking over the phone from Hyderabad, Aastha credited her parents, her siblings, and her teachers for her success.

