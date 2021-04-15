CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams News Update: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus, the Union Ministry of Education on Wednesday cancelled the CBSE’s class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 exams, a decision that will affect nearly 21 lakh students across the country. Notably, the CBSE for the first time ever completely cancelled the Class 10 board exams. Last year, the class 10 board exams were partially cancelled due to riots in northeast Delhi and COVID-19 cases. Issuing a statement, the CBSE later said that it will review the situation on June 1 to decide on the class 12 exam schedule. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Exam Postponed: Kejriwal, Sisodia Welcome Decision, Say Great Relief For Students

Why Class 12 board exams were not cancelled? Also Read - CBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam 2021: Class X Students to be Promoted On Basis Of Internal Assessment, Says Pokhriyal

It was not cancelled because if the COVID situation improves by June, then the decision to hold the exams can be taken. If the Education Ministry would have cancelled the Class 12 board exams right away, it could have led to chaos on the ground as to how the students will get admissions to various colleges. Moreover, there is enough time now for the CBSE to plan out things properly for the Class 12 board exams. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: PM Modi Likely To Announce Nationwide Guidelines For Board Exams Today

Political leaders welcome decision

Soon after the Class 10 exam was cancelled, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM deputy Manish Sisodia welcomed the decision, saying it will provide great relief to students and their parents. “I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents, Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia had on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel board exams, saying going ahead with it can contribute to the large scale spread of coronavirus infections.

Last week, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had urged Union Education Minister Pokhriyal to intervene and direct CBSE to reconsider its decision to go ahead with the board examinations in May despite the “massive and uncontrolled” rise in COVID-19 cases.

Many states postponed board exams

After the CBSE cancelled its exams for class 10, a number of states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra have also postponed their respective state board exams for these classes due to coronavirus cases. However, other states such as West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh said they were monitoring the situation and are yet to decide whether to go ahead with the board exams.

On the other hand, Karnataka said it will conduct the exams as scheduled. Meghalaya too said it is ready to hold the state board exams for class 12 but will take a decision on class 10 exams after a review of the situation is completed.

CICSE reviewing situation, decision on class 10,12 board exams soon

In the meantime, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said it is reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting class 10 and 12 board exams. “We are reviCICSE

ewing the situation and will soon take a decision in this regard,” CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said. The class 10 exams are scheduled to begin from May 5 while class 12 exams have already begun from April 8.