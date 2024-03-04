Home

Why Counseling Matters: The Crucial Role in Planning Your Study Abroad Journey

Study Abroad: When it comes to charting your educational journey overseas, counseling stands as an important pillar. Turning to counseling can lend you a clearer perspective about diverse study paths, help you grasp what the admission process demands, and find you the perfect universities or colleges aligned with your personality and career aspirations.

Mamta Shekhawat, Founder of Gradding.com has shared the significance of counseling in navigating your study abroad journey. Here are some tips shared by Mamta Shekhawat on why counseling plays a pivotal role in planning your educational pursuits overseas. Read below:-

Yes, counsellors can be called data warehouses because they have all the information students need to know about before flying. From how to select a college to where to stay, the experts are up-to-date on everything. They just need a student to ask, and they are all set to help them out! Expertise in Field: Online counsellors are jack of all and, of course, masters of counselling. They have been in this field for ages and know all the challenges that might come up, situations that can occur and also the ways to deal with them. So, their expertise in this field guarantees students a great landing in their dream college.

Students who dream of flying but chop their wings because of financial constraints can be stress-free, too. The counsellors catalysed the flight of such scholars by taking the burden off their shoulders. They suggest affordable plans, reliable loan sources, and budgeting tips to save money so that students can study more. Overseas Partnerships: The counsellors have overseas networks that can help students survive in the new country without any problems. From airport pick-up and accommodation to alumni meetings, the counsellors can help you handle everything in peace and on an affordable budget. They also provide support and orientation programs to help you integrate into the new country”. In brief, study abroad counsellors play a very critical role in every student’s overseas education journey. They provide a one-stop solution to all students’ queries and ensure.

