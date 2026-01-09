Home

Education

Why IIT Bombay remains most preference for top rankers? Explained

Why IIT Bombay remains most preference for top rankers? Explained

The premier Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is not only related to academics but is also highly regarded as India's premier school of engineering.

The Joint Entrance Examination is widely regarded as the toughest competitive exam conducted by the National Testing Agency(NTA). The JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for

admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded

Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded/recognized by participating

State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for

admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses

in the country.

Each year, thousands of students throughout India sit for the JEE exam. The participation level indicates both the popularity of engineering as a career choice and the enormous amount of work and dedication necessary to prepare for this test. Even with thousands of candidates applying, only a small percentage are actually able to successfully achieve top rankings and get admission into the top engineering colleges in India, such as IITs and NITs.

The premier Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is not only related to academics but is also highly regarded as India’s premier school of engineering.

IIT Bombay has firmly established itself as the preferred choice for JEE Advanced toppers. Nine out of the top ten and 73 of the top 100 rankers have opted for the prestigious institute, despite other IITs making concerted efforts to attract them, including offering campus visits for candidates and their parents, as reported by Economic Times(June 2025).

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The data released by IIT Kanpur, which managed the JEE Advanced and JoSAA counselling process last year, states that 78 out of the top 100 candidates selected IIT Bombay as their first choice of institute. Of the top 10 rankers, 9 completed registration for JoSAA; all 9 chose IIT Bombay, further solidifying IIT Bombay’s position as the most popular engineering institution in India, as reported by India Today. IIT Bombay’s popularity does not end at the top 100. Of the top 500 rankers, 185 were assigned to IIT Bombay, and 258 out of the top 1000 were assigned to IIT Bombay.

“Several factors contribute to this continued preference—ranging from academic excellence and research infrastructure to the dynamic campus environment and the strategic location of the institute in Mumbai. We’re committed to enhancing the overall student experience year after year,” Professor Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, was quoted as saying by IndiaToday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.