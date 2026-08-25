‘If you don’t use the bus, you miss it’: SC refuses to reopen CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal

The petition before the Supreme Court challenged the manner in which the OSM system was introduced and used for evaluating Class 12 answer sheets.

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The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to order the reopening of the CBSE portal for students seeking re-evaluation or verification of their Class 12 answer sheets under the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said the portal had been made available to all students for a fixed period. Reopening it for some candidates could lead to similar requests from others.

“Why should we direct them to open this window again for you? If you don’t use the bus, you miss the bus. The window was open for everyone for a specified period,” the CJI told the petitioner’s counsel.

The lawyer representing the petitioner requested that the portal be reopened for just one week. He argued that technical problems with the CBSE website had prevented several students from submitting their requests for on-screen verification within the given deadline.

“The website crashed and many students could not apply for on-screen verification,” the counsel told the court.

Appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the request and told the court that around 1.68 lakh students had successfully applied during the designated period.

Mehta also informed the bench that the Delhi High Court had already rejected a similar challenge.

What is the CBSE On-Screen Marking system?

Under the OSM system, physical answer sheets are scanned and uploaded digitally. Examiners then check the scanned copies on computers instead of evaluating the original paper answer sheets.

The system has been introduced as part of CBSE’s efforts to make the evaluation process more digital and streamlined.

The petition before the Supreme Court challenged the manner in which the OSM system was introduced and used for evaluating Class 12 answer sheets.

The petitioners alleged that the digital scanning process led to several problems. These included claims that some pages were not scanned, certain scans were unclear and some answers or pages were allegedly left unchecked during evaluation.

The Supreme Court’s refusal means the CBSE portal will not be reopened through a court direction for students who missed the notified window.