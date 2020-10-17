CBSE Latest News: After extending the deadline for the payment of examination fee of class 10, 12 board exams 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education might postpone the board examinations till May. Notably, the Delhi government’s education department has written to the CBSE, urging it not to conduct the board exams next year before May and further reduce syllabus as schools still continue to remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19: India Scales 'Unprecedented Peak', Active Cases Drop Below 8 Lakh-mark, Says Health Ministry

In a letter to the CBSE, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said due to the COVID-19 pandemic a major chunk of time of 2020-21 academic session (approximately seven months) could not be utilised for classroom teaching learning process as schools in Delhi are closed till October 31.

"Though online, semi-online teaching learning activities are being conducted through live classes as well as worksheets or activity sheets but it cannot replace the physical classroom teaching learning process," the DoE said in the letter.

“In order to provide students with a reasonable time to study in person in schools, it is requested that the ongoing academic session be extended beyond March and CBSE board exams be conducted not before May, 2021. Consequently, the next academic session may commence from July, 2021,” it added.

In the wake of the novel coronavirus, educational institutes across the country, including schools and universities have been closed since mid-March. The MHA recently released the Unlock 5 guidelines, in which it stated that schools, colleges, and other educational institutions outside COVID-19 containment zones can reopen after October 15. However, the final decision on the resumption of normal classes will be taken by states/UTs

Earlier this month, the Kejriwal-led Delhi government had announced that the schools will remain closed till October 31 for the safety of the students.