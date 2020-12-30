CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Latest Update: Students across the country are eagerly waiting to know the exact date for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams as Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will make the big announcement on Thursday. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Won’t be Held Online, Nishank Reiterates Ahead of Date Announcement

Taking to Twitter, the education minister had on December 26 said that he will announce the schedule for classes 10 and 12 board examinations on December 31 at 6 PM. "I will announce the date on Dec 31 when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021," he said in a tweet.

However, he had ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February in view of the COVID-19 situation. So will the exams be held in March? All eyes are now on the announcement of the education minister. Usually, these practical exams are conducted in January and theory exams begin in February and conclude in March.

Notably, the education minister earlier in the day stated in a tweet that CBSE Board examinations will not be conducted online and will be held as before.”Exams will be held as before. Students’ physical presence will be needed during board exams,” Pokhriyal told Zee News.

However, he stated that the decisions related to examination dates will be taken keeping coronavirus pandemic in mind. He also said that the dates can be postponed if the situation worsens.

“We have decided the dates keeping in mind the current circumstances. But if it is felt that the situation is deteriorating, then we will take a decision in the students’ favour,” said Nishank.

The education minister said that the government reached out to 33 crore students online and also conducted NEET exams amid COVID-19.

With no clarity on the board exam dates yet, several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.