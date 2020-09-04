New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on students’ plea seeking cancellation of compartment exams scheduled to be held by September end. Also Read - 'CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 Will be Conducted in September,' Says Supreme Court, Dismisses Students' Plea

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the CBSE to file its response by Sept 7, explaining how it intends to hold the exam amid the novel coronavirus, which has claimed lives of more than 68,000 people across the country. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on Sept 10.

Normally compartment examinations are held in July after the results of Board exams are released. However, this time due to the coronavirus pandemic, many board exams had to be cancelled and results of some class 10 and 12 exams were also delayed.

A majority of students have compartments in Mathematics, Social Science and Science in class 10 while class 12 has seen compartments mostly in Mathematics, Accounts and Economics.