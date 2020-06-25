CBSE Pending Exam 2020: The CBSE is likely to inform its decision about the remaining exams of Class 12 to the Supreme Court on Thursday. The exams were scheduled from July 1 to July 15. Also Read - CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: 'Decision to be Taken by Thursday,' CBSE Tells Supreme Court on Pending Exams

1. The plea to the Supreme Court was filed by some parents who opposed the idea of holding examinations in July amid the pandemic situation.

2. The CBSE had cancelled the examinations of Class X and XII for its around 250 schools which are situated abroad and has adopted the criteria of awarding marks on the basis of either practical exams conducted or the internal assessment marks.

3. The parents who filed the petition appealed that the same formula can be adopted for students in India and there should not be any fresh examination dates amid the pandemic.

4. The petition also expressed concerns that some examination centres might fall within containment zones.

5. These exams were cancelled during the initial outbreak of COVID-19. The CBSE had asked schools to promote students of classes 9 and 11 based on previous assessments — without holding tests.

6. On May 25, the CBSE announced the new date sheet for the pending examinations. The pending exams were supposed to be held in 15,000 centres as against 3,000 centres — in order to maintain social distancing.

7. Chances are that some of these centres may become containment zones when the examination is about to be held — as the lists of containment zones are being regularly updated.

8. Some Class 10 exams are pending in Delhi, which will be cancelled.

9. If Class 12 exams are also cancelled, then the evaluation will be done on the basis of exams already conducted. The internal assessment of the pending subjects can also be taken into consideration.

10. It is very likely that the exams will be cancelled as the MHRD has also asked the UGC to cancel college and university final year examinations.