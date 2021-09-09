CBSE Latest News Today: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday issued a circular and clarified that it will not prepare the question paper of Classes 9 and 11. In the circular, the CBSE has refuted the rumours and said, “It has come to the notice that CBSE will provide Classes IX and XI Question Papers for conduct of examinations in all its schools. In this regard, it is clarified that it is fake news.”Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exams From Today; Check Date Sheet, Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines Here

The statement from the CBSE came after a piece of fake news that was recently doing the rounds claimed the board would be providing question papers for its affiliated school examinations of Classes 9 and 11. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021 For Private Students: CBSE Releases Admit Card. Here’s How to Download

However, the CBSE clarified that it is a piece of fake news and there is no such plan on the board’s agenda. Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2021, Say Students on Social Media; NTA Issues Fresh List of Guidelines | Latest Developments Candidates Must Know

“It is reiterated that you do not believe in any such information which is circulating on social media and not available on the Board’s website. Board issues all information on its website first. Hence, information available only on Boards website is authenticated,” the CBSE said in its official statement.

Taking to Twitter, the government’s fact checking agency, PIB fact check, informed that a message claiming the question papers of Classes 9 and 11 final examinations will be prepared by CBSE was in circulation.

The Twitter handle of the PIB Fact Check asked students to refrain from forwarding such ‘fake’ messages, and said, “A WhatsApp message claiming that the question paper of class 9th and 11th final examinations will be prepared by the CBSE is in circulation. This claim is fake! CBSE has made no such announcement. Refrain from forwarding such false messages.”

A #WhatsApp message claiming that the question paper of class 9th and 11th final examinations will be prepared by the @cbseindia29 is in circulation.#PIBFactCheck: ▶️This claim is #FAKE! ▶️CBSE has made NO such announcement. ▶️Refrain from forwarding such #False messages. pic.twitter.com/AN1PT6LlBf — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 9, 2021

It must be noted that the CBSE had earlier announced the changes in the board exams 2022 but, it has not announced anything so far regarding the Class 9, 11 final exams.

Circulating on social media, the fake news claimed that the board would prepare the question papers. “The CBSE has asked for the number of students in class 9 and 11 in each affiliated school. The board will send the question paper according to the number of students,” the fake news stated.

It further added that the date of the examination would be announced soon by the board. The board asked the schools to conduct the examination in two terms.

Claim: The CBSE will prepare question papers for Classes 9 and 11.

Fact: The claim is fake. The CBSE has no such agenda

In the meantime, the CBSE has asked its affiliated schools to create a List Of Candidates (LOC) who will be appearing for both classes 10 and 12. Issuing an official notice, the CBSE has instructed the schools to prepare a list of candidates for next year’s class 10 and class 12 board exams. Notably, the board exam 2022 will be held in two terms covering 50 per cent syllabus in each term.