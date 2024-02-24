Home

Will ICAI CA May Exams 2024 Be Postponed Due to General Elections? Institute Releases Statement

ICAI CA Exam 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released an important notice stating that the Institute may postpone the CA Intermediate, Final, and PQC Examination for the May session if the dates clash with General Elections 2024.

ICAI CA Exam 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released an important notice stating that the Institute may postpone the CA Intermediate, Final, and PQC Examination for the May session if the dates clash with General Elections 2024. “It is pertinent to mention that General Election to 18th Lok Sabha are scheduled to be held in 2024, notification for which is awaited. Accordingly, the Examination Committee may reschedule May 2024 CA Examination, if the dates of General Election coincide with the present Examination Schedule,” ICAI in an official notice said. At present, ICAI will conduct the Intermediate, Final and PQC exams from May 2 to May 13, 2024. Meanwhile, the foundation exams will be held on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, 2024.

