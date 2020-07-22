JEE Main 2020: The Joint Entrance Examinations (Man and advanced) 2020 were scheduled to be held in July. Keeping in mind the safety of the students, the examinations were postponed to September. Now that some of the dates are clashing with other exams, will there be another postponement soon? Also Read - 'Ek Dum se Waqt Badal Diye': Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Memes & Jokes After CBSE Declares Class 12 Result

“I have received representations from many students regarding the clash of dates of #JEEMain with #NDA. The matter has been examined. Students appearing in JEE (Main), who could not update that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on 6th Sept, should not worry. @DG_NTA will ensure that the two exams don’t clash for candidates appearing in both the exams,” HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.

While JEE Main exams will be conducted from September 1 to September 6 for multiple sessions, UPSC NDA NA (I) and (II) will be held jointly on September 6.

The National Testing Agency will ensure that the two exams don’t clash for candidates appearing in both the exams, the minister tweeted.

JEE Main will be conducted in various sessions. So those who are also appearing for NDA will not be allotted on September 6. Students were supposed to mark in the form whether they are appearing for both JEE Main and NDA. The minister said for them too, there is nothing to worry. The dates won’t clash with each other, the minister said.