New Delhi: To assuage concerns of students, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' held a live session on Thursday to discuss the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, and other competitive exams like NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021 to be held next year. Using the #EducationMinisterGoesLive, many students, and their parents asked questions, and shared their concerns with the minister.

Starting the conversation, the Education Minister congratulated students on how learning continued even through the pandemic. He also applauded ministers, officials for successfully conducting board and competitive exams in 2020 during these hard times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Talking about NEET exams 2020, the minister called the examinations one of a kind because as many as 17 lakh students had participated in the largest public examinations conducted by any country during the pandemic.

Here are the major questions raised concerning 2021 NEET exams and Education Minister’s response

When will NEET 2021 be conducted?

No final dates or tentative dates have been shared by the education minister, however, he assured that they are trying to share the exam dates for JEE, NEET in advance with the students.

Will NEET 2021 be conducted in online or offline mode?

No clear confirmation was given regrading the mode of examinations. Pokhriyal said that so far, NEET has been conducted in offline or pen and paper mode. However, based on the suggestions, the ministry is open to suggestions on online model and how it can be conducted through a digital mode.

Is there a possibility of cancelling NEET 2021?

Pokhriyal asserted that there is no question on cancellation of the examinations and NEET 2021 would be conducted. “We could conduct the JEE Main and NEET exams on time amid pandemic keeping in mind that a precious year of students should not get wasted,” the minister said.

“We postponed NEET thrice in 2020 and gave students an opportunity to change their exam centres, we could have cancelled the exam but it would have been a great loss for students and the country,” the minister added.

Will the syllabus be reduced?

Many students have repeatedly asked for reduction of JEE and NEET Syllabus by 10 to 20 per cent and asked the same question today as well. Pokhriyal assured students that if the current situations persists, then due consideration and time would be given to the students.

Notably, NEET is the single gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH admissions in India. Based on NEET result, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state bodies conduct counseling for 15% all-India quota (AIQ) and 85% state quota seats.