Will schools remain closed on Monday, October 5, 2026? State-wise updates for Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar and Maharashtra

Are schools closed on Monday, October 5, 2026? Check state-wise holiday updates for Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra.

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October 5 school holiday: In a matter of alert for students and Across India, students and parents are inquiring about potential school closures on Monday, October 5, 2026, following the Gandhi Jayanti holiday and the weekend. However, there is no nationwide school holiday declared for this date. Operations will standardly depend on individual state education schedules, local directives and specific school calendars. While October features several festive breaks, such as Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and Dussehra/Vijayadashami on October 20, October 5 functions as a normal working day for the vast majority of regions. However, parents need to check with their regional authorities and respective schools for weather related school closures.

Is there any October 5 school holiday in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh?

For most states, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, no statewide closure has been announced for October 5. These regions will observe their primary autumn or Dussehra holidays later in the month around October 19 and 20, meaning students should follow their respective regular school schedules unless notified otherwise by local authorities.

Similarly, major festive vacations in other states do not overlap with October 5. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have scheduled their Dasara vacations from October 10 to October 22 and October 10 to October 21, respectively. West Bengal’s Durga Puja holiday period also commences later, starting around October 15 to 17.

State / Region School Status on October 5, 2026 Upcoming Major October Holidays Delhi & NCR Open (regular working day) Autumn / Dussehra break around Oct 19–20 Uttar Pradesh Open (no statewide holiday) Dussehra holidays around Oct 19–20 Haryana Open (no statewide holiday) Dussehra holidays around Oct 19–20 Punjab Open (no statewide holiday) Major festive breaks later in October Rajasthan Open (no statewide holiday) Major festive breaks later in October Madhya Pradesh Open (no statewide holiday) Major festive breaks later in October Maharashtra Open (no statewide holiday) Major festive breaks later in October Karnataka Open (no statewide holiday) Major festive breaks later in October Telangana Open (regular working day) Dasara vacation from Oct 10 to Oct 22 (reopens Oct 23) Andhra Pradesh Open (regular working day) Dasara vacation from Oct 10 to Oct 21 (reopens Oct 22) West Bengal Open (regular working day) Durga Puja break starts Oct 15–17 (up to Oct 26) Tamil Nadu Reopening on Oct 5 Quarterly exam break ends (was closed Sep 26- Oct 4)

Tamil Nadu serves as a specific instance where schools were closed prior to this date for a quarterly exam break from September 26 to October 4. Classes in the state are set to resume as scheduled on Monday, October 5.

School holiday due to heavy rain and thunderstorms

Despite IMD warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms across parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal, schools will operate normally on Monday, October 5. Weather advisories do not constitute automatic holiday declarations, meaning institutional closures remain strictly dependent on explicit orders from local district administrations.