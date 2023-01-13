Top Recommended Stories
Winter Vacation: Haryana Government Extends Holidays In Schools Till January 21
Haryana School Closing News: The Haryana Directorate of School Education has extended winter holidays in all government and private schools till January 21, 2023.
Haryana School Closing News: Keeping in mind the severe cold conditions, the Directorate of School Education, Haryana has extended winter holidays in all government and private schools till January 21, 2023. The schools are scheduled to reopen on January 23 (Monday). However, owing to the upcoming board examinations, class 10 and 12 students are required to attend classes. Similar to the previous schedule, classes 10 and 12 will be attending classes from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, reported Careers360. The teachers who are teaching the extra classes will be granted leave in accordance with departmental norms.
In a similar manner, all primary schools in Jharkhand will remain closed till January 14 amid the cold wave conditions prevailing in the state, according to a government notification. Teachers will, however, attend schools to update all student records online, it said. “In view of continuing extreme cold wave conditions in Jharkhand, the state department of school education and literacy has decided that teaching in all government and private schools from KG to class 5 will remain suspended till January 14,” the notification added.
Weather Update
Many parts of Haryana and Punjab received light rains with the minimum temperatures hovering close to normal limits on Friday, the Meteorological department said, reported news agency PTI. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a low of 9.5 deg C, Karnal 10.6 deg C, Rohtak 11.2 deg C and Ambala 11.3 deg C, according to the MeT department. In Punjab, Patiala recorded a low of 8.9 deg C, Ludhiana 9.5 deg C, Faridkot 10 deg C and 10.2 deg C each in Pathankot and Mohali. Amritsar and Gurdaspur experienced a cold night with a minimum temperature of 7.5 deg C each. Meanwhile, in Haryana, 6.2 deg C was recorded in Hisar and Sirsa’s minimum temperature settled at 7.5 deg C. According to the MeT department here, light rain occurred at isolated places in the two states on Wednesday.
(With PTI Inputs)
